Live at 9: Human trafficking, fireworks and PTSD, Pro Process Academy & The Gospel Songwriters Conference

Warning signs of human trafficking

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, every two minutes a child is bought or sold for sex in the United States. With human trafficking at epidemic levels, educators in Tennessee must now be on the lookout for the warning signs. It’s part of a new law that went into affect this week across the state.

Tina Tatum explained what teachers must do and be looking for.

Fireworks and PTSD

Fireworks will fill the skies as we celebrate fourth of July. It can be a joy watching them, but many people don't know the pain it can cause for some military veterans suffering from PTSD.

Monica Coleman explained what we can do to help those men and women who've served our country.

Pro Process Academy's success

After its first year in Memphis, a local nonprofit's mission to help young male student athletes develop has exceeded expectations. In fact, Pro Process Academy student athletes were offered more than 100 scholarships total in 2018 and they show no signs of stopping.

Founder James Williams, Draylen Ellis and Greg Rubin stopped by to talk about the experience and how you can get involved.

The Gospel Songwriters Conference

The Gospel Songwriters Conference provides a platform for up and coming artists who need that extra support. Natale Pegues and Aaron Fisher stopped by to talk about what it has to offer to these musicians and give us a preview of some of the music attendees will enjoy.

