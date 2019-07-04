In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Gov. Hutchinson announces pardons for 10 people
In this Feb. 25, 2018 file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting in Washington. Arkansas lawmakers have sent the governor legislation banning most abortions 18 weeks into a woman's pregnancy, a prohibition that could be the strictest in the country. The House on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, gave final approval by an 86-1 vote to the bill, which Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has said he supports. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that he will grant pardons to 10 people, including two from right here in the Mid-South.
Larry Smith of Marion was convicted on felony drug and misdemeanor assault charges in Crittenden County in 2005.
Wayne Wilson of Gosnell was convicted in 1971 and 1995 on burglary, petit larceny and first-degree assault in Mississippi County.
In both cases the applicants have completed their jail sentences, fulfilled all parole requirements and paid all fines connected to their cases.
Theodis Akins of Hampton, Virginia; Shakeylla Allen of Alexander; Miranda Jones Childers of Charlotte; John Dougan of North Little Rock; LaToya Hopson of Hot Springs; Rommie McDaniel of Bradford;Pierre Newman of Little Rock; and Robert Seay III will also receive a pardon, Hutchinson said.