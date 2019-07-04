× Gov. Hutchinson announces pardons for 10 people

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday that he will grant pardons to 10 people, including two from right here in the Mid-South.

Larry Smith of Marion was convicted on felony drug and misdemeanor assault charges in Crittenden County in 2005.

Wayne Wilson of Gosnell was convicted in 1971 and 1995 on burglary, petit larceny and first-degree assault in Mississippi County.

In both cases the applicants have completed their jail sentences, fulfilled all parole requirements and paid all fines connected to their cases.

Theodis Akins of Hampton, Virginia; Shakeylla Allen of Alexander; Miranda Jones Childers of Charlotte; John Dougan of North Little Rock; LaToya Hopson of Hot Springs; Rommie McDaniel of Bradford;Pierre Newman of Little Rock; and Robert Seay III will also receive a pardon, Hutchinson said.