Fire at former daycare building being investigated as arson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire at a former daycare is now being investigated as an arson case.

The Memphis Fire Department was called to Wee Wisdom Daycare on West Peebles Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Fire was visible from the one-story building when they arrived, fire crews said.

Investigators believe the fire was purposely set in several locations inside the building.

The total damage was estimated to be around $20,000.

Thankfully no one was hurt.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

