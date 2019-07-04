Fire at former daycare building being investigated as arson
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire at a former daycare is now being investigated as an arson case.
The Memphis Fire Department was called to Wee Wisdom Daycare on West Peebles Road shortly before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3. Fire was visible from the one-story building when they arrived, fire crews said.
Investigators believe the fire was purposely set in several locations inside the building.
The total damage was estimated to be around $20,000.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.