Armed suspect threatens to kill security officer after encounter in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after authorities say he threatened to kill a security officer and then advanced towards him in a threatening manner.

According to police, two security officers were near Court Square Park on July 3 when they heard someone yelling and threatening another person. The suspect was later identified by authorities as Curtis Banks.

Once on the scene, officers told both men to leave, but Banks reportedly refused and began cursing and threatening them. Other security officers on the scene escorted Banks from the area.

That’s when Banks allegedly pulled out a knife and told one of the officers that he was going to kill him right then and there. He then started to walk towards the victim and was sprayed with a chemical agent.

The 37-year-old was charged with aggravated assault.