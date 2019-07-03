× Woman accused of stabbing young mother, taking baby arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman accused of stabbing a mother with a machete and taking her baby in Walls, Mississippi recently was arrested in the Memphis area.

Belinda King-Maxwell was booked into the Shelby County Jail on Wednesday on a fugitive warrant.

Tobyianna Hicks, 17, said Maxwell had offered to give her baby clothes for free. But the encounter turned dangerous when she said Maxwell stabbed her several times and took her baby.

“She was like, ‘Come save her if you love her.’ It turned me into a beast, and I just ran up and started fighting her,” Hicks said.