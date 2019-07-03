× University of Memphis names first woman dean of law school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is making history as the first to become dean at the University of Memphis’ Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law.

The university announced the decision to name Katharine Schaffzin to the position on Tuesday.

“I am humbled and honored to serve the University of Memphis in this capacity,” said Schaffzin. “It is a privilege to partner with the exceptional faculty of the law school and to work with our dedicated staff in promoting the success of our amazing students. I am excited by the potential we have as a law school working together to impact the lives of our students and the legal community in Memphis and beyond.”

Schaffzin has been with the school for the past 10 years, and was serving as interim dean for the past year.

She said she’s committed to the law school`s role in diversifying the legal profession and will focus efforts on expanding the recruitment and retention of diverse students.

“Dean Schaffzin recognizes the opportunities and challenges facing the law school, which is so important not just for our University, but also for our community as a whole,” said Provost Tom Nenon. “She also has a clear vision of how the law school can face those challenges and continue to grow in quality and reputation as an outstanding destination for students choosing the legal profession.”