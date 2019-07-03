× U of M women’s basketball under investigation over abuse allegations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis Women’s Basketball program is under investigation, and the school has hired an outside firm to look into claims that players were harassed and abused.

The university hasn’t been specific about those claims, but students Wednesday said they were disgusted by the allegations.

“It’s just not acceptable,” Daniel Lattimore said. “I think anyone trying to operate while being verbally or physically abused would have a hard time.”

“Because you’re also a student and you’re young and you’re an athlete, there’s even more need to please and do what’s being asked of you and do what you’re being told to do,” Ally Schimmel says.

U of M calls the investigation a “review and assessment.”

In a statement, the university said, “The results of that review and assessment will be evaluated and appropriate actions taken to ensure that the environment within our women’s basketball program is constructive, appropriate and reflective of our University’s values.”

The program is run by head coach Melissa McFerrin, who just signed a two-year contract extension back in April after landing the best recruiting class in school history.

WREG called the number listed for her on the school’s website but she didn’t call us back.

McFerrin has been head coach for 11 years and while she has a winning record she’s never lead the team to an NCAA tournament appearance.