Two accused of trying to steal rental cars from airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges after police say they tried to steal four cars from the the rental car area of the Memphis airport.

Dorian Herron and Anthony Potts are facing multiple charges.

Court records say Hertz rental car employees caught Herron trying to steal a 2019 Dodge Charger at the rental car return area. Police say he admitted to stealing a Chrysler 300 as well.

Airport officers searching the area for other vehicles, finding out crooks had attempted to take a total of four. The officers found the Chrysler 300 abandoned on airport property, along with a Nissan Altima.

When they continued searching, they say they found a man walking from the airport getting into yet another stolen car.

The men inside took off running but police were able to capture Potts, who had the key to the stolen Nissan Altima. Officers say he admitted to stealing the car.

Airport police have not yet provided the police report with more details on the incident.