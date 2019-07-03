Southaven names new police chief with North Mississippi ties

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — The City of Southaven has a new police chief, and he has a lengthy history in North Mississippi law enforcement.

Mayor Darren Musselwhite said Wednesday that Macon Moore will serve as the police department’s new chief. Moore has spent the last seven years as the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office’s chief deputy, and he was with the DCSO since 2009.

Before joining the DCSO, he started his career in law enforcement career as a patrol officer with the Greenville Police Department in 1969 and then joined the Southaven Police Department in 2001. He served multiple positions within the department until leaving in 2009 for the DCSO.

“Macon Moore is an experienced and talented law enforcement executive in whom I have the utmost confidence to prepare and lead our Police Department for the many challenges that lie ahead,” Mayor Musselwhite said. “He shares my values of keeping public safety our number-one priority and keeping Southaven a great place to live.”

The Southaven Police Department’s previous chief, Steve Pirtle, retired in June.