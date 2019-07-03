× Shelby County fire crews responding to tanker fire in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department and Millington Fire Departments are battling a tanker fire near Memphis International Raceway in Millington.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson was told one person was rushed to the hospital after a reported explosion early Wednesday morning. Our crews were there as first responders transported that individual from the scene. So far, authorities have not released his/her condition.

We were told the tanker is in the area of Fite Road west of Raleigh Millington Road near Victory Lane. Shelby County authorities have the roads in the area closed off as the situation continues to unfold.