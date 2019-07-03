Shelby County fire crews responding to tanker fire in Millington

Posted 8:23 am, July 3, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:23AM, July 3, 2019

 

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Fire Department and Millington Fire Departments are battling a tanker fire near Memphis International Raceway in Millington.

WREG’s Jerrita Patterson was told one person was rushed to the hospital after a reported explosion early Wednesday morning. Our crews were there as first responders transported that individual from the scene. So far, authorities have not released his/her condition.

We were told the tanker is in the area of Fite Road west of Raleigh Millington Road near Victory Lane. Shelby County authorities have the roads in the area closed off as the situation continues to unfold.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.