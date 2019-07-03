Reward offered after Desoto County man killed in hit and run

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a driver accused of killing a 19-year-old Olive Branch man in a hit and run.

WREG has confirmed with multiple sources that Christopher Perry was traveling westbound on Highway 178 near Red Banks Road on June 27 when he was involved in an accident with an 18-wheeler.

Larry Holland, the head of the Desoto County Crime Stoppers, told WREG that he believes the other driver pulled out in front of Perry’s motorcycle, stopped to look at the scene and then left without calling for help.

The victim was found in a ditch sometime later by a passing motorist.

If you know anything that could help authorities solve this case, call Desoto County Crime Stoppers.