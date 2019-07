× One person rushed to hospital from Parkway Village hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a hotel in Parkway Village early Wednesday morning in regards to a shooting.

According to police, dispatch received a call from the Crown Plaza Hotel in the 2600 block of Thousand Oaks Boulevard around 5:30 a.m.

That’s where they found one person had sustained an injury. That individual was rushed to the hospital.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.