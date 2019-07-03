Methodist Hospital reviewing debt collection practices after report

She says the fact Methodist sues isn’t unusual, and pointed out the number of lawsuits isn’t unusual for the hospital’s size compared to other area competitors. What’s unusual is their aggressiveness.

Following the series of stories, Methodist issued a statement saying it is halting court collections for now.

The statement from the hospital read, in part: “We recognize that we serve a diverse community and we are always thinking about how we can do more and serve our community better. Over the next 30 days we will be reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure we are doing everything possible to provide the communities we serve with the care and assistance they need.”

Thomas said when she got word of the suspension, she rushed to courthouse this morning to see what would happen, and about 27 cases were dropped from the docket.

“So I’ve sat in court and listened to Methodist try cases now for almost six months,” Thomas said. “It was unusual to hear the attorney for the plaintiff, Methodist, say, ‘Dropped, please your honor, dropped, dropped, dropped.’

But review doesn’t mean change, Thomas said.

“I think they can look at everything, but unless they decide they’re going to make their financial assistance policy more generous, that they’re going to stop taking these extraordinary collection actions, that they’re going to forgive some of the debts for these people that can’t afford to pay them, to me that’s what other hospitals we found in our research have done when they were subject of investigations like this, and so Methodist has a path to follow if it so chooses.”