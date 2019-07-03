Memphis street paving moving faster, city says

Paving on Hollywood Street marks the first for the 2020 fiscal year, the fourth consecutive year that Mayor Jim Strickland's office has increased the paving budget, and it's more than three times larger than it was 10 years ago.
The $19.5 million dollars allocated to a paving budget this year is the largest ever for Memphis, and thanks to a new system that allows officials to move faster, the city expects to have more roads fixed and paved than ever before.
For years, bumpy, pothole-filled roads in Memphis have been a major issue. Memphis City Councilman Sherman Greer said the city gets "a ton of complaints."
City officials say they want to put their money where their mouth is when dealing with such a frustrating topic.
"Civic pride starts with good streets, and I believe that wholeheartedly," Strickland said. "Every neighborhood deserves better streets."
