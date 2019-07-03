× Memphis police not enforcing state’s ‘hands-free’ driving law yet

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee’s new “hands-free” law is in effect, but it may not be enforced in Memphis as much as you think, just yet.

That’s because the city council has to first pass an ordinance that would give Memphis police officers the right to ticket those holding a phone or texting while driving.

Right now, only the Tennessee Highway Patrol can ticket you in Memphis.

Mayor Jim Strickland says the council can pass the ordinance within six weeks.

There’s a $50 fine for the first offense if you’re caught violating the hands-free law.