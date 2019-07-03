× Live at 9: First Eight Memphis, donating blood this summer, Watercooler Wednesday & Family Reunion and Blues Show

First Eight Memphis

Millions of dollars have been set aside for early education here in the Mid-South by area leaders and a new nonprofit will help manage those public and private dollars used to fund pre-kindergarten. That organization is First Eight Memphis.

Donating blood this summer

The letter "O" could save a life. Of course we're talking about blood type o-negative which is the universal blood type. Vitalant hopes you'll take some time out of your schedule and help.

Watercooler Wednesday

One ice cream company wants to solve a mystery after millions watch some disturbing video involving blue bell ice cream, and who should play Elvis Presley in an upcoming movie? Kevin Cerrito, Michelle Lewis and Todd Demers share their thoughts on this and more on Watercooler Wednesday.

Family Reunion and Blues Show

For decades Club Tay-May in Mason, Tennessee attracted performers like Little Milton and Rufus Thomas, but it burned in the 1990s and was never rebuilt. Now some Mid-South music lovers want to re-kindle what was lost with a family reunion of sorts.