Judge says Tennessee marriage law has constitutional issues

Posted 1:00 pm, July 3, 2019, by

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A federal judge in Nashville says there are some “serious constitutional issues” with a new Tennessee law that prohibits ministers ordained online from solemnizing weddings.

The Washington-based Universal Life Church Monastery Storehouse and three Tennesseans ordained online by that church are suing to stop the law. They claim it violates the U.S. Constitution by favoring some religions over others.

The law was scheduled to go into effect on July 1, but U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw put a hold on it late last month.

At a Wednesday hearing, Crenshaw questioned the state’s argument that the law is needed to ensure the integrity of marriage. He ordered all parties to maintain the status quo and ordered a trial on the constitutional issues for later this year.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.