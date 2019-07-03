× Grizzlies trade injury-ridden Chandler Parsons to Hawks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have traded injury-ridden forward Chandler Parsons to the Atlanta Hawks, as reported by multiple outlets Wednesday.

First reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and then confirmed by local outlets, Parsons will be traded for forward Solomon Hill and center Miles Plumlee.

The move is likely to rid the team of Parsons’ large $25 million salary. The two new Grizzlies players have smaller contracts and can be traded easier if the team’s front office wants to go that direction.

“Memphis and Parsons were unable to agree on a buyout number, so Grizzlies made the trade with Atlanta,” Wojnarowski tweeted.

Parsons has faced injuries for much of his tenure with the Grizzlies.