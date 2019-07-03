Does It Work: The Zyliss Corn Stripper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — They are a staple at summer cookouts but some steer clear of the plate piled high with corn on the cob. Whether your child has a loose tooth (like Corie Ventura's kid who has lost five teeth over the last year) or you just don't want to deal with the mess, we're going to test the Zyliss Corn Stripper to see if it is safer and easier than using a knife.

It has a serrated stainless steel blade and it comes with a blade cover. They make it look easy in their online tutorial so hopefully it will be just as easy for us!

"I saw that he kind of leaned it down then dug into it and pulled down. So that's exactly what I'm going to do."

"Oh yeah! Look at that! What? Clean! I know using a knife is really easy, but this is fun and super easy."

Even better, it doesn't take a lot of muscle to maneuver.

"If you want to peel a carrot or a cucumber that's the amount of strength you really need for this."

And it's much safer than using a knife.

Zyliss Corn Stripper, you passed the Does It Work test.