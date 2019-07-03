Deputies: Suspects wanted after firing high-powered fireworks at children in public park, causing injury

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Deputies in Crockett County, Tennessee are on the hunt for several suspects accused of shooting high-powered fireworks at two children.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 29 at Muary City Park.

According to the Crockett County Sheriff’s Department, the children sustained burns to their face, neck and legs area.

The suspects were reportedly inside a gray truck that authorities believe is local.

If you know anything, call the department at (731) 696-2104.

