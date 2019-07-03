× Authorities investigating arson case at Wynne Water Treatment Plant

WYNNE, Ark. — Authorities in Cross County, Arkansas are investigating after they say someone intentionally set a fire at the local water treatment plant.

According to the sheriff’s department, first responders were called to the Wynne Water Treatment Plant around 2 p.m. on Tuesday after it was discovered that an out building and a C.E.R.T. trailer had caught fire.

It was quickly discovered that the blaze was intentionally set. Authorities also said they believe the suspect(s) fled into a wooded area and then came out near the Holly Place Apartments.

If you know anything, call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at (870) 238-5700.