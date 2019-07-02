× TBI opposes any marijuana legalization in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eleven states have now legalized marijuana, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will not be supporting the change any time soon.

TBI lists processed marijuana as the drug it seized the most of across the last year.

They also said the governor’s task force on marijuana eradication seized almost 55,000 plants during 2018.

Assistant director T.J. Jordan said the agency is “adamantly against” the legalization of marijuana.

“It amazes us in drug enforcement to know the scourge that drugs put on our communities, our state, our nation, that we would open up Pandora’s box to let another drug with psychoactive effects out there and legalize it,” Jordan said.