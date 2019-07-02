Roaches and mold: Two local restaurants receive poor health inspection scores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The latest inspection found roaches, mold and potentially dangerous eating conditions at some popular local dining spots.

Robata Ramen is a popular mainstay at Overton Square, which makes the information in the latest inspection particularly shocking. For the very exclusive University Club, the results are a little surprising.

WREG took those reports to management to see if they plan to make changes.

Situated right in the middle of Overton Square, Robata restaurant is popular for its ramen.

The Shelby County Health Department gave Robata a score of 60 on June 17, docking the restaurant for multiple critical violations that could put diners' health at risk, like moldy food in storage and refrigerated temperatures as high as 65 degrees for items like tofu, chicken and pork.

WREG went to the restaurant Tuesday to speak with a manager. She didn't want to explain.

Instead, we talked to customers eating lunch.

"We both work in a restaurant down the street, so a little concerning," one customer said.

Eventually, WREG did get hold of someone willing to explain the dangerous conditions.

David Lindsey manages multiple restaurants for the Jimmy Ishii group, including Robata.

"We had a broken refrigerator," Lindsey said. "We weren’t using it at all, but the cooks had not cleaned it out.”

Lindsey said they’ve fixed the issues, and the health department promised to come back 10 days later to re-inspect, but they still have not.

“I don’t make any excuses," he said. "It’s embarrassing, and I certainly apologize to all our customers.”

Meanwhile across Midtown, an exclusive club is also getting bad grades.

The University Club of Memphis advertises offering members “some of the best cuisine” in town on its website, but the kitchen only earned a 70 when the health department came in May.

The inspector found dead roaches in the food-prep area.

We went to the private club Tuesday and talked with a manager.

We did want to take a look at the other inspection reports before these latest ones to see if there’s a pattern. We tried to get those Tuesday but had to put in an open records request with Shelby County and are still waiting to hear back.