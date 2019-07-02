× Police: Man charged after hitting stepfather in the head with iron

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly hitting a man in the head with an iron following an argument with his mother.

It all reportedly started when Darrion Kones got into an argument over the phone bill with his mother inside a Nutbush home on Monday. The situation appears to have quickly gotten out of hand, resulting in the victim calling 911.

After making the call, the victim said he was coming out of a bedroom when Kones approached him with an iron and began to curse at him. The victim grabbed a kitchen chair to defend himself and that’s when he said Kones threw the iron, hitting him in the head.

Both men then reportedly grabbed the other and fell onto a nearby couch where Kones bit him on the lip.

When first responders arrived, the victim had large cuts on his head and his upper lip.

Kones was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.