MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police were called to a deadly shooting in Parkway Village overnight.

It happened in the 3400 block of Barbwood just after 11 p.m. Monday, July 1.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but said he was in his early 20s. He was reportedly found with a gunshot wound to the head.

Neighbors told officers the victim and the suspect knew each other, but it’s not clear how.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.