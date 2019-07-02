Over a dozen beaches closed in Louisiana, Mississippi due to Harmful Algae Bloom

Posted 8:30 am, July 2, 2019, by

A picture taken on June 30, 2019 in Berlin shows sandals in the sand at the public bathing beach "Strandbad Wannsee" at Wannsee lake as the heatwave in Europe continues. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/Getty Images)

New Orleans, La. — Additional beaches have been deemed unsafe in Mississippi and Louisiana as Harmful Algae Bloom(HAB) expands slowly east. The latest closures include most of Gulfport, Mississippi.

At least a dozen beaches are now closed in Mississippi, more than an dozen in Louisiana have been placed under advisories, and more than a dozen fecal bacteria alerts have been issued in Texas.

Harmful, greenish-blue algae is filled with bacteria that can cause rashes, cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Authorities encourages everyone, including pets, to stay out of the water.

For the latest advisories in each state click on the links below

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.