Over a dozen beaches closed in Louisiana, Mississippi due to Harmful Algae Bloom

New Orleans, La. — Additional beaches have been deemed unsafe in Mississippi and Louisiana as Harmful Algae Bloom(HAB) expands slowly east. The latest closures include most of Gulfport, Mississippi.

At least a dozen beaches are now closed in Mississippi, more than an dozen in Louisiana have been placed under advisories, and more than a dozen fecal bacteria alerts have been issued in Texas.

Harmful, greenish-blue algae is filled with bacteria that can cause rashes, cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

Authorities encourages everyone, including pets, to stay out of the water.

