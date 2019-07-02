Man burglarizes apartment, returns to give back some items and apologize

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A thief returning stolen items is not the typical ending for most burglaries, but that's exactly what happened to a Memphis woman Monday morning.

The man accused of being involved was brought to 201 Poplar, but not before first going back to the victim's apartment and apologizing.

"At first it's unbelievable," one resident in the area said. "You hardly rarely ever hear of a story like that."

Rare is probably the best way to describe it, but police said this is what happened at an apartment complex on Stribling Street on Monday.

They said a man, who police later identified as Ronald Bell, broke into a woman's apartment while she was away and stole her TV, iPhone and clothes and took off with items valued at $1,200.

But police said Bell later came back, gave the woman some of the stolen items back and even apologized.

"It means that he had a conscience," resident of the area Barinua Jerome said "He's a human. He cared. I guess he had a change of heart knowing, 'I can do better than this.'"

Bell is now charged with theft.

"For him to know that he's going to take those charges, I guess he had a change of heart, and he know he can better himself as a person," Jerome said.

Some hope this will serve as a wake-up call that it is time to go in a different direction.

"But I would say that person somehow went wrong somewhere in life," a resident said. "The biggest thing I would say that probably bothered him was his conscience. And to have a conscience, you have to have a heart."

Police also said when they arrested Bell, he appeared to be under the influence of something. He's being held on a $10,000 bond.