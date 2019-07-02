Live at 9: Friends of the Earth, Leah Lloyd Hillis, party with superheroes & Stax Music Academy

Posted 10:45 am, July 2, 2019, by

Friends of the Earth

The organization known as Friends of the Earth dedicates much of their efforts to green energy by not only saving energy but saving money as well.
Their with new campaign, which is called  Memphis Save Energy, Save Dollars, aims to work with Memphis Light, Gas and Water and the city.

Ordained online

A new state law already faces a challenge in federal court. The measure bars anyone who's been ordained online from officiating marriage ceremonies in Tennessee. Supporters say it protects people from con-artists while others say it will create hurdles for non-church goers and LGBTQ couples.

Family law attorney Leah Lloyd Hillis stopped by to explain what that means for those who were married by someone ordained online or is planning to be.

Birthday superhero fun on Mud Island

If you're concerned about celebrating your child's summertime birthday your worries are over. A day of birthday and superhero fun is just around the corner and it's all at Mud Island River Park.  Jonathan Mosley, Sheree Thomas and Danian Jerry stopped by to talk about all the fun.

Stax Music Academy

A summer of soul! The musicians from STAX Music Academy are taking their summer music experience finale to Railgarten, but first they stopped by to give us a preview.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.