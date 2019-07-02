× Suspect at large after dragging officer at Parkway Village gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local Exxon gas station became the center of an investigation after a suspect dragged an officer with their car, prompting the officer to open fire.

According to police, 911 dispatch received a call of a suspicious person at the gas station located at American Way and Getwell around 4:30 a.m., July 2.

When officers arrived they approached the suspect and that’s when the suspect took off, dragging one of the officers. The injured officer pulled out his gun and fired at least one shot.

Officer said they do not believe that the suspect was struck.

The suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities did not give description of the suspect, but said their officer is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story.