Koepka and Thomas join field for WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS– In just over three weeks, the biggest names in golf will descend on Memphis in the first ever WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational and Tuesday, more star power was added to the field.

Brooks Koepka, the two-time defending PGA Champion and number-1 player in the world, coming back to Southwind for a sixth time. While Koepka has never won in Memphis, he always seems to be in contention. Koepka finished second back in 2016.

Making his first ever trip to Memphis, the back to back PGA Tour money winner and former world number-1 Justin Thomas. Thomas happens to be the defending champion of this event, when this event was in Akron last year.

The additions of Koepka and Thomas mean that seven of the top ten players in the world are already in this year’s field.

Also committing Tuesday, Tommy Fleetwood. He’s ranked 20th in the world.