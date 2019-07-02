Girls escape possible attempted abduction in Mississippi campground

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — A 10-year-old girl had to struggle and help her half sisters to safety during an apparent attempted kidnapping at a North Mississippi campground.

A peaceful night camping near Sardis Lower Lake in Panola County turned frightening when mother Brandy Denton, along with family and friends, were staying at the Oak Grove grove campground Saturday.

"When they come out, I just heard this horrific scream," Denton said. "I've never heard them scream like that before."

Denton described what she heard when her daughter went to the bathroom late in the evening.