Dog rescued from hoarding situation getting new 'leash' on life

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A dog is getting a fresh start after becoming victim to a horrible hoarding case in early June.

Forty dogs were rescued from a Berclair home in June after they were living in awful conditions.

The woman who was housing the dogs is facing charges, but she’s now out of jail. One of the dogs she’s accused of hoarding is beginning a new life.

Quincy, a white German Shepherd, can now cool off during the dog days of a Southern summer at the Collierville Canine Club and enjoy her day at the so-called Club Med for dogs.

” She almost has a look on her face like if she could smile, it’s a smile,” Annie Yoder, owner of the Collierville Canine Club, said.

But 2-year-old Quincy’s journey has been heartbreaking. Yoder has followed her progress.

“Quincy was a dog that when she first came into us, she was a little bit shy, a little bit uneasy, a little bit nervous,” Yoder said. “She would tuck her tail.”

Quincy is one of some 40 dogs rescued from a home in Berclair where police said Bonnie Maher-Hazel was neglecting German Shepherds. Since then, she’s been fostered by a family in Hernando, part of Echo Dogs White Shepherd Rescue, and has been spending some of her days at the Collierville Canine Club, a far cry from the cage she spent much of her life in.

“I think she just needed that opportunity to blossom and learn how to be friendly and social with other dogs,” Yoder said. “She was a really good girl, but she was just shy and nervous. She’s really transformed into a very confident, happy dog that loves being here.”

With her new social skills, she’s now setting off Wednesday to receive even more training in Pennsylvania, so she can be adopted.

“I think its very important because then she will be easily adoptable wherever her forever family home is because we don’t know if that person is going to have another dog or if they are going to want to take her to dog parks,” Yoder said. “I hope they will, wherever she ends up.”

Yoder said Quincy’s case is an example of why it’s important to help when you can.

“They can’t speak for themselves, so we have to be their voice, and we have to be their protector,” she said.

Bonnie Maher-Hazel will be back in court next week.