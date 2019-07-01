Local trucking company seeking PM mechanic technicians

Maintenance Technicians/PM Mechanics Needed

WOOTEN TRANSPORTS INC.

MEMPHIS, TN.

Help keep the big rigs moving! Trucking brings America the food, electronics, and other products families need every day. You can make a difference by using your skills with a Mid-South leader in trucking, Wooten Transports.

Memphis, TN 38106 (Downtown area)

$15 – $23 an hour

Responsibilities:

Perform PM’s on both tractor and trailers, as well and general repairs

Perform minor, mostly un-supervised repairs on: Tire changes and wheel stud replacements Repair/replace lights Brake jobs Cab and interior problems Drive-line



Requirements:

Must be able to work from 11:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

Must have a valid driver’s license

Must have a good MVR.

Must have own tools

Must be a motivated self-starter who can work unsupervised

Qualifications:

High school or equivalent (Preferred). 2+ years of mechanical experience with on the job training or diploma in vehicle maintenance from vocational or trade school

Knowledge of compliance with DOT regulations

Benefits:

Medical insurance/ Dental insurance/ Vision insurance/ Life insurance/ Simple IRA Retirement Plan/ Paid Vacation & Holidays/Uniforms

Apply Now:



Contact Larry Harrington at

1-800-264-9031 or email lharrington@wootentransports.com for more information.



You can also visit them at You can also visit them at 153 Gaston Avenue in Memphis

ABOUT WOOTEN TRANSPORTS INC.

Founded in 1943 by W.H. Wooten, Wooten Transports, Inc. began operation as a liquid hauler of refined petroleum products serving petroleum jobbers and consumers from Memphis, TN to points in West Tennessee.

Soon thereafter, service was expanded into surrounding states, operating primarily as a hauler of petroleum products, including asphalt, tar products, residual fuel oil and compressed gases. In 1963, service was expanded to include dry commodities such as cement, fly ash, clay and lime. At this time, a terminal was opened in Nashville, TN to serve middle and east Tennessee. In 1994, the refined petroleum products division was sold to Transport South allowing the company to focus on transporting dry bulk, asphalt, and tar products into and out of Memphis, TN.

In 1997, dedicated carriage service was added. Power unit with driver service was added to service customers with specialized trailers to transport their products throughout the mid-south. Staffed with a veteran driver force and a knowledgeable staff, Wooten Transports, Inc. is committed to providing safe and reliable transportation of a variety of products throughout the region.