× Southaven roads closed for days due to fallen power lines

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Storms that ripped through parts of Mississippi caused problems for residents in Southaven early Monday morning.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation sent out an alert early Saturday morning saying Goodman Road was closed in both directions at Highway 51 due to fallen power lines.

Then in an update several hours later, Captain Mark Little with the Southaven Police Departmentsaid Highway 51 was closed in both directions from Stateline Road to Mississippi Valley Boulevard. He also said that Stateline was closed from First Industrial to Highway 51.

Little said a microbust with winds in excess of 60 mph knocked down trees and power lines, and indicated that the street closures would continue all day Sunday.

Around 6:30 Monday morning, WREG’s Corie Ventura was told the roads had been reopened.