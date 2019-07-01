× Mississippi man convicted of murdering man in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi man was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the death of a man last year in Raleigh.

Jamarcus Miller of Olive Branch was found guilty Friday and will automatically be sentenced to life behind bars when he returns to court on July 30.

According to investigators, the 24-year-old shot Nicholas Brunetti during an attempted robbery on January 6, 2018. The victim was found dead inside his truck in the 5000 block of Yale Road.

Investigators said Brunetti was set up by an acquaintance, 21-year-old Kaci Calderon. She was also charged in the case.