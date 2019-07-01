× Millennium Companies announces intent to buy Germantown Country Club property

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — Millennium Companies has announced it intends to purchase the former Germantown Country Club property.

“Our intent is to maintain the spirit and memories of Germantown Country Club, which was known for its gentle slopes and mature trees,” said Millennium Companies CEO Bobb Hobbs, Jr. “Out of respect for the legacy of the Anderson family as long-time stewards of this land, we have named the proposed development Anderson Park and hope to maintain the character and tradition of the property for the next generation of golfers and Germantown residents.”

But that doesn’t mean some major changes are not coming to the property, which will now be centered around the Germantown Golf Park and a Village Center.

According to a news release, the company plans to create a nine-hole Germantown Golf Park and an 18-hole putting course next to the renovated clubhouse. There are also plans for restaurants, ice cream and candy shops, boutiques and other businesses, all surrounded by residential neighborhoods.

Community meetings will be held in the next couple of months to showcase the ideas and to receive feedback on the project.