Memphis ranked one of worst-run cities in U.S. in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The city of Memphis was named one of the worst-run cities in the United States in 2019 in a study by an economic organization.

The study, released Monday by Wallethub, ranked Memphis 136 overall out of the largest 150 cities in the U.S.

The study utilized two main groups of criteria: quality of city services and total budget per capita. Memphis ranked 142nd in the quality of its city services and 115th in total budget per capita.

Washington, D.C., was ranked as the worst-run city in the study. Nampa, Idaho, was ranked as the best-run city.

For the city services criteria, Wallethub used six different fields to gauge the quality of each city’s services: financial stability, education, health, safety, economy and infrastructure/pollution. For these subcategories, Memphis’ worst rank was in safety at 148 out of 150.

Memphis tied with four other cities (Kansas City, Birmingham, Baltimore, St. Louis and Detroit) with the highest violent crime rate.

Click here to see the full rankings and more explanation for how the study was completed.