MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for two men who robbed someone at gunpoint in Oakhaven this weekend.

The suspects reportedly walked up to the victim during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 20 on Winchester Road and demanded he give them everything he had and take his pants off. The victim threw his keys and some change on the ground and ran away.

The men then picked up the keys and drove off in the victim’s brown Ford F-150.

Call Crime Stoppers if you know anything.