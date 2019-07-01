× Martin makes NBA debut in Heat’s Summer League win over Lakers

SACRAMENTO — First-round pick Tyler Herro scored 18 points and Duncan Robinson added 17 as Miami made 15 3-pointers and finished with seven players in double figures to beat the Lakers 106-79 in the first game of the California Classic.

The Heat were down by 10 early and wound up leading by as many as 38, a 48-point swing. Charles Cooke scored 15, Jeremiah Martin had 12, Nick Weiler Babb had 11 while Nick Mayo and Chris Silva both finished with 10 for Miami.

Trey Mourning, the son of Heat legend Alonzo Mourning, was 4 for 5 from the floor and scored nine points in his pro debut for the Heat.

Rosco Allen scored 13 for the Lakers. Jordan Howard and Zach Norvell each scored 11.