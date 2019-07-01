× Man accused of firing dozens of shots at woman, child & witnesses in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he fired shots at a woman, her one-year-old child and two witnesses down the street.

The woman told police she was involved in an argument with Marico Evans on Sunday, June 30 in the 500 block of East Dison. During that incident, Evans allegedly armed himself with a gun and made threats towards the victims before firing multiple shots at her and her child.

Evans then reportedly walked down the street and opened fire on two witnesses.

On Sunday, neighbors told WREG’s Jerrita Patterson that they heard as many as 40 gunshots during the dangerous encounters.

“Normally it’s peaceful around here, but that was actually horrifying,” a neighbor said. “I heard, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom. Then it ceased for a minute, then it started back up and just continued.”

Police searched by air and on the ground for Evans, who was later captured in the 1700 block of Shadowlawn. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault (domestic violence), aggravated child endangerment, evading arrest on foot and two counts of aggravated assault.

No one was hurt during the shootings.