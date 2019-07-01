Live at 9: Memphis City Council, robocalls, exercising tips & July 4th grilling

Memphis City Council

From tackling the Memphis 3.0 plan to an outright ban on plastic check out bags,and the ongoing dispute with redevelopment plans at Graceland, Memphis City Council leaders have a lot to tackle this week. Patrice Robinson and Martavious Jones stopped by to talk about that on Live at 9.

Cracking down on robocalls

Americans received 4.7 billion robocalls just in May 2019, according to call blocking company YouMail. Federal authorities have made it their mission to go after some of them. The Better Business Bureau's Randy Hutchinson explained how they are doing that and what it means for you.

Three simple exercises

It may be July first, but it's never too late to start working on your health and nutrition goals. Personal Trainer Nick Fair joined us with three exercises that you can do at home that will make a difference.

July 4th grilling

Fourth of July festivities often include your typical hamburgers and hot dogs off the grill, but if you want to try something a little different this year we've got you covered!

Chargrilled Oysters

Ingredients

8 ounces butter (softened)

2 tablespoons garlic (finely chopped)

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon Creole/Cajun Spice

½ teaspoon fresh oregano (chopped)

18 large oysters (freshly shucked on the half shell)

1 ounce Parmesan cheese (grated)

1 ounce Romano cheese (grated)

2 teaspoons flat-leaf parsley (chopped)

Instructions

Gather the ingredients.

1. Heat a gas or charcoal grill to high heat.

2. In a medium bowl, mix butter with garlic, pepper, seasoning, parsley and oregano.

3. Place oysters on the half shell over the hottest part.

4. Spoon enough of the seasoned butter over the oysters so that some of it will overflow into the fire and flame up a bit.

5. The oysters are ready when they puff up and get curly on the sides – about 3- 5 minutes (depending on the heat intensity of the grill).

6. In a small bowl, mix Parmesan and Romano Cheese and top each oyster with the cheese mixture. The cheese should melt quickly from the heat.

Serve oysters on the shells immediately with hot French bread.

TIPS

Use a short knife or thin-edged instrument for shucking. An actual oyster knife has a guard around the blade to keep your hand from slipping, but a flat head screwdriver or table knife will work. You will want something with a thin edge that you can work in-between the shells, but also strong enough to pry open the shells.

Have a rag, kitchen towel, or oven mitt to hold the oyster. When you shuck the oyster, you can either hold it or lay it down on a flat working surface to hold it steady. Try both ways to see which way feels easier, safer, or more natural to you.

Creole Honey Glazed Grilled Shrimp

Ingredients

20 (6-inch) bamboo skewers

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup olive oil or melted butter

1 ½ teaspoons Creole Spice blend

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

(2 lbs.) fresh or frozen uncooked large (21 to 25 count) shrimp, peeled & de-veined (tail on)

Instructions

1. Soak skewers in water 30 minutes to prevent burning. Meanwhile, heat gas or charcoal grill.

2. In a small bowl, mix the honey, olive oil or melted butter, Creole Spice blend and chives until thoroughly combined.

3. On each skewer, thread about 3 shrimp, leaving 1/4-inch space between each.

4. Brush the honey-butter mixture on both sides of shrimp on the skewer.

5. Place skewers on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 5 to 7 minutes, turning once, until shrimp are pink. Serve warm.

TIP: If you cannot find 6-inch bamboo skewers, use heavy-duty scissors to snip the skewers to the desired length.