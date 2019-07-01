Grizzlies, Jenkins win Summer League opener

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Taylor Jenkins was a winner in his Grizzlies coaching debut…his Grizzlies Summer League debut.

Yuta Watanabe and Julian Washburn each scored 20 points to lead the Grizz to an easy 85-68 win over the Jazz to open Summer League play.

Watanabe was an efficient 7 of 12 from the floor, also pulling down nine rebounds.  Washburn knocked down 5 of the Grizzlies 10 3-pointers.  Ivan Rabb chipped in 14 points, 4 rebounds and 2 blocks.

Grizzlies, playing without top pick Ja Morant this summer, take on the Spurs on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.

