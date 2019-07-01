Gillette issues recall for razors sold nationwide

July 1, 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gillette has issued a recall for razors that have blades sharper than they should be, presenting an increased risk of a user receiving cuts.

The recall effects about 87,000 units of Venus Simply3 Disposable Razors. The razors come in pink, purple and yellow.

They were sold in a four-pack with lot numbers 9003A17400 and 9007A17400 and UPC number 047400315358.

The recall also includes the Daisy 12+1 Venus Simply3 Bonus Pack, which included one free Simply3 razor, with lot number 9009A17400 and UPC number 047400300712.

A problem during manufacturing made the blades sharper than normal and pose a higher risk of cuts during normal use.

The razors were sold at stores nationwide from January 2019 through May 2019 for between $6 and $10.

Anyone with these razors can contact Gillette for a free postage mark and a voucher to receive new razors.

