Community gathers to remember murdered Berclair store owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A community gathered to say goodbye to a store owner while his alleged killer sits behind bars.

Friends and family gathered for a vigil on Sunday, June 30 outside of the Z-Market on Waring Road to honor Ahmed Khamous.

Police say Dorsey Rawls, 39, shot and killed Khamous in front of the Z Market on Waring Road Thursday after Khamous tried to kick him off the property.

“This is a sad thing,” Gerald Gray said. “I mean, everybody in the neighborhood’s disturbed about it.”

People have been stopping by the store since Khamous’ murder to pay their respects, leaving flowers, balloons and candles.

People in the area say Khamous was well known and had a wife and two daughters.