Bird scooters dumped on South Memphis street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than two dozen Bird electric scooters were dumped in South Memphis, and WREG worked to find out why and how to stop this from happening again.

The scooters were picked up soon after Bird and the City were notified, and a city spokesperson said changes are being made to prevent stealing scooters.

“It looks like somebody doesn’t have any respect for someone’s property, is what it looks like to me,” a resident of the area said.

In total, 25 discarded scooters were dumped at the end of the road, but none of them showed up on the app.

“I think it’s a problem in pretty much every city that has them,” a resident said. “Kind of scattered all over the place.”