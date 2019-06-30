CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves against Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonas Valanciunas agrees to 3-year deal with the Grizzlies
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 13: Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies moves against Robin Lopez #42 of the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 13, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As NBA free agency began Sunday at 5:00 p.m., Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas agreed to rejoin the team for a reported 3-year/$45 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
After being traded by the Raptors, Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds in 19 games with Memphis. The center previously declined his $17.6 million dollar player option in search for a longer deal and now he’s got it.
Valanciunas can’t officially sign his new deal until July 6th.