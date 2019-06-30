× Jonas Valanciunas agrees to 3-year deal with the Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As NBA free agency began Sunday at 5:00 p.m., Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas agreed to rejoin the team for a reported 3-year/$45 million deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After being traded by the Raptors, Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points and 10.7 rebounds in 19 games with Memphis. The center previously declined his $17.6 million dollar player option in search for a longer deal and now he’s got it.

Valanciunas can’t officially sign his new deal until July 6th.