Grizzlies land Andre Iguodala in wild opening day of NBA free agency

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies have landed former finals MVP, Andre Iguodala and a future first-round pick in a trade from the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Brooklyn Nets, so once the Warriors picked up D’Angelo Russell, Golden State had to shed some salary, which benefited the Grizzlies.

Iguodala averaged 5.7 points and 3.7 rebounds this past season, but is largely known for what he can do on defense. With 15 years experience in the NBA, Iguodala played a crucial role in the Warriors dynasty.

The first-round pick the Grizzlies acquired is top 1-4 protected in 2024, top-1 protected in 2025, and unprotected in 2026.