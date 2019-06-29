× Ole Miss police dispatcher charged with sexual battery of 15-year-old girl

LAFAYETTE CO, Miss. — A dispatcher for the University of Mississippi police department has been charged with sexual battery of a minor.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Nikki Thweatt, 37, was arrested on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s department says that they were dispatched to a residence in Lafayette County. After their arrival, investigators determined that Thweatt was having an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

They are not releasing the address of the residence at this time.

Thweatt’s been charged with two counts of sexual battery. The sheriff’s department says that they expect more charges for Thweatt as the investigation continues.

Thweatt is currently still at the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Rod Guajardo, associate director of strategic communications at Ole Miss, said that the university police learned of Thweatt’s arrest on Wednesday night. Guajardo said that Thweatt is no longer employed by the university.