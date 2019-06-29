Motorcyclist killed in Whitehaven accident
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating an early morning crash that killed a motorcyclist.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of E Shelby Drive & Airways. Officers made the scene at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to police, the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
So far, police have not released the name of the motorcyclist or a description of the other vehicle involved.
Police say that this is an ongoing investigation.