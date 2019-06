× Man found shot to death in Byhalia

BYHALIA, Miss. — Officials in Byhalia are investigating after finding a man who had been shot to death.

According to the Marshall County coroner, the man was found with a gunshot wound on Beechtree Cove.

At this time, there is no information regarding the victim’s identification.

There is also no suspect information available at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.